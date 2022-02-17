MAKINDE EMPOWERS HUNDRED OF CONSTITUENTS

As part of efforts to reduce the numbers of those within the poverty line and increase productivity, encourages small and medium-scale enterprises SMEs, for economic prosperity. The lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye II, at the Lagos state house of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Makinde, has empowered 100 residents of Ojokoro with a conditional cash transfer to boost their businesses.

At the presentation ceremony held at the residence of the lawmaker on Abule-Egba Lagos saw large turn out of political, community and youth organizations as beneficiaries.

In his welcome address, the chairman central working committee, CWC, Makinde Formidable Team, Hon. Sunday Ajayi shower encomium on the lawmaker, Hon. Makinde, charges beneficiaries to continue to believe in the Government of APC.

He emphasized that the APC led government in Lagos State is doing all things possible to ensure poverty reduction in the state.

Handling over the cash grant to the beneficiaries, on behalf of the lawmaker Hon. Makinde, a top leader of the CWC and Chairman Makinde Mainframe Engr. Omolade Balogun said that the programme is a continues exercise as this is the second phase within the spate of 60days.

He further said that beneficiaries were drawn from the seven political wards of Ifako-Ijaiye constituency 02, Ojokoro LCDA.

“I am using this medium to inform you that Hon. Makinde has everyone in mind and will continue to nip in the bud for issues that concern women, youths, and widows going forward.

“We initiated this programme early December 2021, and this is the second phase. We are resolved to continue and ensure we bring everyone into the net of the conditional cash transfer of Hon. Makinde. More beneficiaries will be drawn within the next few months as collation of names and data is currently ongoing.

Women, youths and widows are very important to our symbol, Hon. Makinde, we will continue to ensure we create an enabling environment for them to thrive.” Engr. Balogun concluded.

Speaking, the acting women leader, Makinde formidable team and its subsidiaries, Hajia Fausat Abass, lauded the conditional cash transfer initiative of Hon. Makinde said that it will go a longer way in mitigating the challenges faced by women in the society.

Some of the beneficiaries who speak to newmen said that the cash is coming at the time economy is bitting hard on the people.

Mrs. Shakirat Alade who benefited from the gesture, commended Hon. Makinde for putting his people at heart. She said “God will reward him (Hon. Makinde) immensely so that he can continue to do more for the people. I am going to ensure this cash in plunged into my business for more profit.” She concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...