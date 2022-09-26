“Make Una Rest,” Nkechi Blessing Sunday Knocks Trolls Over Sharing Sex Toys at Mother’s Remembrance

Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to her social media to reply trolls who have camped in the comment section of her posts and DMs.

The actress who celebrated her late mother’s one year remembrance on Sunday, September 25, came under heavy criticism for her choice if souvenirs for party goers.

Blessing Sunday had handed out dildos and numerous other types of sex toys at the Sunday affair which elicited a lot of negative reactions from folks who deemed it highly inappropriate.

The actress responded to the backlash by telling folks to rest. She shared that she already had a remembrance ceremony for her late mum prior to the Sunday party and added that Sunday was her mum’s posthumous birthday, hence, it was a party and light hearted fun.

