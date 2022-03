Dorcas Shola Fapson found time to squeeze in a little relationship advice on her Instagram stories.

The actress and disc jockey shared her nugget of wisdom on Wednesday night with her teeming Instagram followers.

Dorcas noted that whether you decide to keep your relationship secret or private, there’s nothing to it as you should just make sure you’re not deceiving yourself.

“Secret or private just make sure you are not deceiving yourself, ” she wrote.

