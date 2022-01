Davido has laser focus on all his goals and dreams for the new year and is not allowing anything be a distraction to that.

The DMW label boss shared his motto for 2022 via his Twitter page and they are words to live by.

Davido revealed that his goal for the year is to make money and ignore any small talk or distraction that may come along the way. He tweeted,

“This year’s motto: Make money and ignore.”

