Major Lazer, Major League DJs, Tiwa Savage, and DJ Maphorisa Drop New Single, “Koo Koo Fun”

Yesterday, Major Lazer and emerging South African superstars Major League DJz unveil a new collaborative track, “Koo Koo Fun” featuring Nigerian icon Tiwa Savage and DJ Maphorisa. Much more music from Major Lazer and Major League DJz is imminent.

Marking Major Lazer’s first new music since last year, the track pulls from Amapiano, a South African style of house music that emerged in 2012 and is descended from the South African house genre kwaito and Afrobeats. The sound itself is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines and is currently topping charts in the U.K. and beyond.

“Koo Koo Fun” finds the two groups collaborating with Savage, one of the biggest artists to emerge from Africa in recent years. It also reunites Major Lazer with DJ Maphorisa, with whom they previously collaborated on “Particula.”

