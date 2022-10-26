Maisie Williams Agrees that ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Started Really Strong,’ but ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in Game Of Thrones, got candid about the show during a recent live stream.

Per per Variety, the actress said that Game of Thrones “definitely fell off at the end.”

“It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.”

She added, “I was heartbroken when Ned died, yet I knew it was coming.”

She also reflected on the decade she spent working on the show, saying in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that she and Kit Harington were originally told Game Of Thrones was planning to end quite differently than it actually did.

“[Kit Harington] expected it to go [Jon Snow’s] way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in Season three that I was going to kill The Night King,’” Williams said of the show’s main antagonist, who was cut down by Arya Stark in the episode “The Long Night.” “And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. (Laughs.) Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...