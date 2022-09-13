Mai Atafo, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Dorathy Bachor, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, others turn out for LiptonXTeaWithTay’s Par-Tea Time

Lipton, a global brand and leader of the Nigerian tea market, has confirmed its intent to support the second season of the Tea With Tay podcast. This was revealed at The Tea Party held at The Jewel Aeida, Lagos on Sunday, 11 September 2022.

Some of Nigeria’s top culture drivers and personalities at the event include Mai Atafo, leading African fashion designer; Dorcas Shola-Fapson, celebrity DJ; Chigul and Dorathy Bachor, actresses; Mocheddah and Enioluwa Adeoluwa, brand influencers; Nonye Udeogu, fashion influencer, Efe Tommy and more.

The event was also a celebration of the partnership between the world’s biggest tea brand, Lipton and Tea With Tay, the fast-rising podcast hosted by actor, media presenter, podcaster and Lipton brand Influencer, Temisan Emmanuel.

See photos below:

