Mahmood Yakubu: PDP calls for resignation of INEC Chairman

Politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the resignation, arrest and investigation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu over alleged manipulation of the February 25 presidential election result.

PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar lost to Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the polls. While Atiku polled 6,984,520 votes to come second in the race, Tinubu came out top in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states and secured significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes — 8,794,726.

Mr Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.

Both Atiku and Obi have rejected the outcome of the election, vowing to challenge the result in court.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mister Debo Ologunagba alleged that the election results were mutilated, as the commission deliberately refused to transmit polling units results as provided by the Electoral Act.

He maintained that the INEC Chairman’s exit will be the first step to rebuilding confidence in the electoral body.

Ologunagba also asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (INEC) to commence an investigation of the INEC Chairman.

