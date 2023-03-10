Search
Emmanuel Offor
Maguire in shock £50m PSG move

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is a shock £50million summer target for French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

According to English media outfit, SunSport, a deal ‘was on the table’ for Maguire in the January transfer window but it didn’t materialise.

However, there is the possibility that Maguire can still put an end to his frustrating four year stint at United.

It is understood that PSG will have to match Maguire’s £200,000 a week wages but with the club backed by billions of Qatari petro-dollars that is not seen as a problem.

The 30-year-old still has just over two years left on his contract too but is now way down the pecking order and pondering his future.

He has started only one of the last eight Premier League games even though he remains as club captain.

Maguire played only two minutes of last month’s Carabao Cup Final victory over Newcastle at Wembley but still lifted the trophy jointly alongside Bruno Fernandes.

