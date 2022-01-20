Magodo Estate: Reps to probe Malami, IGP’s involvement

The House of Representatives Wednesday said it would probe the alleged involvement of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, in the recent invasion of Magodo Estate Phase II, Lagos.

The House said appropriate sanctions should be taken against any officer found to have been involved in the “illegal enforcement” at the estate and break down of law and order during the invasion.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Reps Ademorin Kuye and Rotimi Agunsoye.

Kuye said the residents of the estate woke up on December 5, 2020, to the sight of hundreds of arm-wielding thugs, fully armed policemen and members of the Shangisha Landlords Association purportedly to execute a judgment.

He alleged that the policemen, with the backing of the AGF and the IGP, were carrying out a Supreme Court judgment concerning some parts of the area.

He prayed that the House Committees on Justice, Public Petitions and Police investigate the issue.

