Magodo Estate: Police officer defies Gov Sanwo-Olu [Video]

A-yet-to-be identified Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) on Tuesday turned down the order of Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to leave Magodo Phase 2 Estate.

The officer informed Sanwo-Olu that he and others colleagues were there at instance of Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and as such would not vacate the premises as the governor asked.

The governor and officials of the state were at the location to calm nerves of residents protesting the deployment of security operatives.

There is confusion over a Supreme Court judgment being reportedly effected by the federal government, amid fears by property owners and tenants.

When Sanwo-Olu’s visited, leader of the police contingent made it clear that they cannot vacate or call their bosses.

The governor said, “Can you call your superiors in Abuja and tell them that the governor is here, as the Chief Security Officer? You don’t have any business being in my state right now and I want you to disengage right now.”

The CSP replied, “I am here on the instruction of the Inspector General of Police through the AGF. I am too small or too low to call them. Your Excellency sir, you can call them sir.”

On the number of policemen present, he said: “They are all over the place, I cannot precisely tell you how many we are. For security purpose, I cannot tell you the number.”

A frustrated Sanwo-Olu then announced that he would call the IGP Baba and AGF Malami to resolve the situation.

See a clip of the encounter below…

