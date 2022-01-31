Monday, January 31, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Magical Salah inspires Egypt to semifinal clash against Cameroon

Mohamed Salah was the star of Sunday’s AFCON 2021 quarter-final clash with Morocco as Egypt came from behind to beat their North African rivals 2-1 after extra time.

Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco an early lead with a penalty after Ayman Ashraf caught Achraf Hakimi, a decision given by the video assistant referee.

But Salah tapped in an equaliser in the second-half after Yassine Bounou parried a header and the game went to extra time.

The Egypt no 10 then set up substitute Trezeguet for the winning goal with a low cross which the forward tapped into an empty net.

Egypt should have scored a third right at the end after Morocco keeper Bounou came up for a free-kick. Morocco played it short but Egypt made a mess of their counter-attack and Salah shot into the side-netting.

The Pharaohs will now face hosts Cameroon in a massive semi-final encounter on Thursday.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: