Emmanuel Offor
Madrid win Club World Cup after edging Al-Hilal in 8-goal thriller

Sports

Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal in a remarkable eight-goal Fifa Club World Cup final in Rabat to win the trophy for a record-extending fifth time.

Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde put European champions Real 2-0 up and Moussa Marega gave Al-Hilal hope before Vinicius set up Karim Benzema’s goal.

Valverde netted again and Luciano Vietto scored before Vinicius’ second.

Vietto swivelled in the box before firing in a second for 5-3 but Al-Hilal rarely looked like coming back.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real added to their four cups from 2014 to 2018 – and ensured European teams have won the past 10 editions of the tournament.

They had brushed off Egyptian side Al Ahly 4-1 in the semi-finals, the round the European champions always enter the tournament.

Asian champions Al-Hilal, who are managed by former Oxford United boss Ramon Diaz, beat Brazilians Flamengo in the semis to become the first Saudi team to reach the final.

But despite the double from former Fulham striker Vietto they could not become the first Asian team to lift the trophy.

