Madonna Makes Weird Confession About Her Genitalia on Instagram

Madonna was up on Instagram making a head-scratching confession about her genitalia during the week.

The singer revealed that she never got circumcised – a surgery done to male genitalia after birth.

“I have a confession to make,” the Queen of Pop, 64, wrote over a black screen via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

She then posted a series of selfies of her wearing pink sunglasses, a yellow and black mesh top, and see-through blue skirt while sipping on a glass of white wine.

Madonna used the Instagram Story drawing tool to make each word its own Story totalling four photos.

“I was not circumsized [sic],” the Stories ended up reading.

In the last photo, Madonna took off her skirt and put it around her head as if to symbolize the surgery itself that removes the foreskin from a baby boy’s penis.

The “Vogue” singer has recently been using social media to both make other confessions and to show her fans a closer look into her life.

Earlier this month, Madonna seemingly came out as gay in a playful video posted to TikTok.

