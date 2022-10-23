Madonna Goes on Epic Rant About Sexuality

Madonna wants folks to put some respect on her name because she has indeed earned it.

The songstress who has been up to some social media antics in recent times, took to her Instagram stories to rant about paving the way for females and their sexuality in the entertainment space.

Madonna reflected on the reaction to her NSFW book, S.E.X, which she released years ago.

She noted that she was shamed for daring to empower herself as a woman and labelled a witch, whore, heretic and the devil.

However, things are different nowadays with the likes of Cardi B, Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus openly expressing their sexuality.

