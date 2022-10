Madonna has shared a new TikoTok video in which she appears to come out as gay.

The legendary singer joined the recent trend in which people come out as gay by attempting to shoot an object into a bin before widely missing.

Madonna tried to toss pink underwear into a trash can and misses by several inches; she captioned the post: “If I miss, I’m Gay!”

Check out the video:

Madonna seemingly comes out as gay in new TikTok. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/cnWWOTrKzz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...