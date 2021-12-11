Madonna Carpets 50 Cent in New Clapback Over His Sexist Post

Madonna has responded to 50 Cent’s response of her response to the sexist post he made about her.

In a new video up on her Instagram, the “Like a Prayer” crooner stated that though down time had passed, she wanted to clapback as she revealed that the rapper tried to shame and humiliate her and his apology was fake, bullshit and not valid.

Madonna hit five quick points on why the apology wasn’t sincere and noted that there footages of 50 Cent hanging out with her and made sure to back it up with receipts.

Secondly, she stated that an apology isn’t valid I’d one dies not know what one is apologising for and 50 Cent ought to apologise for his misogynistic, sexist and ageist behaviour.

Going on, she added that her feelings were not hurt as she didn’t take his comments personally because he wasn’t speaking from an enlightened place.

Also, she asked that 50 stop lying to himself about not benefitting from his social media seeing as the whole essence of social media is to draw attention to yourself and your brand.

Lastly, she added that she had forgiven the rapper and hopes he’ll speak from a place of enlightenment in the future.

Recall that 50 Cent has a few things to say after Madonna made the post below on her Instagram page back in November.

