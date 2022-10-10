Monday, October 10, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Made Kuti Thrills Fans at First International Show in Paris

Made Kuti is grateful to Paris for giving him an unforgettable experience at his first international show.

The singer and saxophonist performed with his band, the Movement and also shared the stage with his father, Femi Kuti and Asa and described it as a magical night at the Philharmonie de Paris.

Sharing a video from the night, Made Kuti wrote on Instagram, “PARIS!! THANK YOU! FIRST international show with my own band and it was magical. Made Kuti and the Movement brought the shrine to @philharmoniedeparis! Historical to play alongside @femikuti @asaofficial @obongjayar and @kokorokomusic on the same night

 

