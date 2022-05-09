Monday, May 9, 2022
Made Kuti Tells How a Man Tried to Hit on His Partner On a Flight

Made Kuit has taken to his Twitter to share how a man tried to hit on his partner on a flight.

According to the Grammy Nominated singer, a woman approached his partner on the flight to ask about her hair, got her number, and it wasn’t long before a man called and they realized that the woman was only a messenger.

“Lmao. You can’t even trust women around your partner. Be on guard,” Kuti tweeted, adding, “How you can see a happy couple and think destruction is so evil. It’s really sad. I can’t blame him too much. She’s beautiful.”

See his tweets:

