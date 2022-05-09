Made Kuti Tells How a Man Tried to Hit on His Partner On a Flight

Made Kuit has taken to his Twitter to share how a man tried to hit on his partner on a flight.

According to the Grammy Nominated singer, a woman approached his partner on the flight to ask about her hair, got her number, and it wasn’t long before a man called and they realized that the woman was only a messenger.

“Lmao. You can’t even trust women around your partner. Be on guard,” Kuti tweeted, adding, “How you can see a happy couple and think destruction is so evil. It’s really sad. I can’t blame him too much. She’s beautiful.”

See his tweets:

Funniest thing just happened 😂

A man saw me together with my partner on a flight holding hands, cuddling etc He sent one lady (pretending to be a hair stylist) to collect my partners number.

The man just called. Lmao 🤣 You can’t even trust women around your partner. Be on guard — Mádé Kuti (@madeakuti) May 8, 2022

But I can’t blame him too much. She’s beautiful 😂 — Mádé Kuti (@madeakuti) May 8, 2022

