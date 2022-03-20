Made Kuti and Tacha Akide Bag Multi-million Endorsement Deal with Trophy

Made Kuti and Tacha Akide have are the newest celebrity ambassadors to pitch tent with popular beer brand, Trophy.

The son of Afrobeat star, Femi Kuti, and BBNaija reality TV star, Akide bagged massive endorsement deals with the brand.

Made Kuti and Tacha were unveiled via the official handle Twitter handle of the beer brand as brand ambassadors for the Trophy ‘Extra Special’ stout and join legendary singer, 2Baba who is also an ambassador.

‘Trophy’ welcomed the new ‘family memebrrs’ in videos shared on their Twitter handle on Friday, March 18.

Sharing a video of Fela’s grandson, the tweet accompanying the video read: “Let’s welcome Made Kuti to the Extra Special family as he introduces our Most Incredible CAN.”

The brand also shared a video of Tacha to announce her unveiling with the caption,

“Welcome @symply_Tacha to the Extra Special family, to create Extra Special Moments with us.

