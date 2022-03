John Boyega is about to be Immortalised thanks to Madame Tussauds London.

The Nigerian- British actor shared the news via his Instagram page on the occassion of his 30th birthday.

John Boyega posted a video of the behind-the-scenes process that goes into making a Madame Tussauds wax figure and also spoke a bit about his life as an actor and being bestowed with such a honour this early on in his career.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...