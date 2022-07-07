Macy Gray to Critics Who Have been Threatening Her Over Her Pro-Women Tweet: “Fk Off”

Macy Gray has lost her patience with people who have been trolling her on social media over the comments she made during her interview with Pierce Morgan.

In case you missed it, the singer weighed into the cultural war in the west that has seen people divided over the definition of woman and who should belong in the category.

“And I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me. But as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry, she said. You can watch her here.

As expected, this earned her major flak, with fans denouncing her. Now she has shared that she has been recieving threats since her interview.

“Just be whatever you wanna be and fck off,” she said on her Twitter.

See her post:

