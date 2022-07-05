Macy Gray Trends for Saying Changing Body Parts Doesn’t Make You a Woman

Macy Gray is trending on Twitter following a statement she made on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show.

In a snippet of the interview which aired on on Monday night, July 4, the singer while talking to host, Piers Morgan, stated that changing body parts doesn’t make anyone a woman.

In the clip, Macy can be heard saying,

“And I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me. But as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”

“I know this for a fact,” she added after Piers Morgan asked, “You feel that?”

Her statement has led to divisive opinions in Twitter space with some hailing her for her stance and others alluding the ‘TERF’ tag to her.

