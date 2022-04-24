Macron beats Le Pen to be reelected French president

France President Emmanuel Macron has won a convincing victory over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

According to reliable projections based on real results, Macron has taken more than 58% of the vote compared to less than 42% for his challenger with around three-quarters of the votes now officially counted.

The full and final results of the presidential election will be declared officially on Wednesday.

President Macron will be sworn in for his second term on 13 May in a special ceremony at the Élysée Palace lead by the president of the Constitutional Council. Laurent Fabius will read out the final results and solemnly declare Emmanuel Macron to be the President of the French Republic.

French people will be called to vote to elect their MPs on 12 and 19 June. This will be a crucial vote for the president who will hope to secure a majority for his party in the National Assembly.

