Mackenzie Scott Leads Forbes Most Powerful Women of 2021. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Mo Abudu, Make List

Forbes has released its 100 most powerful women in the world for the hear ended 2021 and it’s great to see new surprises there.

The 18th annual of the financial magazine’s world powerful women features 40 CEOs, 19 world leaders, an immunologist and for the first time in more than a decade, a new number one.

For the first time in three years, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel did not retain the number one position which is now occupied by billionaire philanthropist, Mackenzie Scott, the third richest woman in the world.

Scott has been given away a lot of her fortunes to causes that speak to change especially in the areas of education and racial equality and justice.

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris holds the second position on the list while Melinda French Gates comes in at number 5.

World Trade President, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes a grand entrance at number 81 and media mogul, Mo Abudu holds the spot for number 98.

Other women who made the list include Queen Elizabeth II at number 69, Rihanna at 68, Ava DuVarney at 80, Serena Williams at 85.

Beyonce and Taylor Swift also featured in the list at numbers 76 and 78 respectively. Read full list here.

