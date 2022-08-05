Machine Gun Kelly Calls Out Troll Who Spray-Painted Homophobic Slur on His Tour Bus

Machine Gun Kelly has taken to his social media to call out the person who he said vandalized one of his tour buses.

“You’re so dumb,” MGK said in a video on his Instagram Stories. “You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you fucking idiot. Do the first part of the crime right.”

Leona Drake shared the video of the vandalized bus on Facebook, of a penis ejaculating on one side of the vehicle, while the other had “rap devil” and a homophobic slur.

And that came after MGL had shared video of the tour buses. “Taking the power rangers to OMAHA,” he wrote.

