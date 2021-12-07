Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson Strip Down to Underwear, Discuss Penises on Instagram Live

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly took over the Instagram page of Calvin Klein for a live session to bring the “horniness” and discuss all things underwear and penis.

Though the conversation was far from brief, it was allabout briefs.

The live session which took place on Monday night started out with the duo fully clothed but ultimately stripped down to their underwear, leaving little to the imagination.

“Nice stuff, by the way,” Davidson told Kelly of his manhood. “I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dog.”

Davidson and Kelly put their goodies on display in their Calvins during an Instagram Live with MGK joking about stuffing his briefs.

“I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind,” Kelly joked of a potential CK photo shoot.

The “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, encouraged the “Forget Me Too” rocker, 31, to stuff his pants for any future plans with the undergarment designer.

“Always gotta fluff it up or get a sweet in-between-er, you can’t just go cold,” Davidson said before describing his package. “I’m a grower for sure. I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder.”

The “Big Time Adolescence” co-stars joked that they are growers and encouraged the company to hire them to be their “dirty” spokesmen because they would appeal to a wider demographic — while also turning people on.

“I hope everyone’s horny at home,” Davidson said. “We really brought the horniness. We bring the horniness.”

As expected, did not fail to mention to mention Davidson’s BDE given that they were hilariously practicing poses in their skivvies, perhaps intentionally giving fans a glimpse at what The punk rocker and the “SNL” star are working with.



“Pete Davidson also has the simile [sic] to that; it’s called BDE,” Kelly said of looking up Davidson’s name in Urban Dictionary.

“That’s insanely embarrassing,” Davidson responded, “but it’s true.”

Sadly, neither Megan Fox nor Kim Kardashian participated, so they couldn’t weigh in on the claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...