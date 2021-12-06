Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Step Out Chained to Each Other

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend, Megan Fox took the term ‘”bound in love” literally as they showed up to an even chained to each other.

The couple arrived at the launch party of MGK’s new unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR in West Hollywood California on Saturday, December 4, in black leather ensembles and a silver chain linking them by their 3D snakeskin nails.

As revealed by their nail artist, Brittney Boyce via Instagram, the edgy lovebirds achieved the look by using three shades from MGK’s collection: “Party Favor,” “25 to Life,” and “Depressionist.”

“After the nails [were] dry, I used a nail piercer to pierce both of their pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could attach two chains to them, so that they were chained together,” the Nails of LA founder explained.

MGK (real name: Colson Baker) also appeared to be rocking a new face tat near his chin at the event, which was also attended by stars like Avril Lavigne, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson and Jessie Jo Stark. It’s unclear whether the ink is real, or just another one of his wild antics.

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker, 31, previously made headlines for painting his tongue black at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, sporting razor-sharp acrylics at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and trolling fans with a fake shaved head and skull tattoo look for his “Papercuts” music video.

