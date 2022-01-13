Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Now Engaged

Congratulations to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox!

The couple took to their Instagram yesterday to announce their engagement after a year and a half of dating.

In her post, Fox shared a video of MGK popping the question under a banyan tree, which held a special meaning for the celebrity couple.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” she star wrote. “We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

While the rapper shared a video of the ring.

See their posts:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...