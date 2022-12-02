Friday, December 2, 2022
M.I Abaga Responds to Wizkid’s Diss that Rap is Boring and Dead

Jude Abaga aka M.I Abaga has responded to Wizkid’s diss that the rap genre of music is boring and dead.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to encourage hip-hop artistes, noting that the energy around the genre feels right though most rappers aren’t the most popular.

He went on to list rappers who have won 20222 and will keep winning, mentioning names like Ladipoe, Falz, Vector and others.

 

