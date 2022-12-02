M.I Abaga Responds to Wizkid’s Diss that Rap is Boring and Dead

Jude Abaga aka M.I Abaga has responded to Wizkid’s diss that the rap genre of music is boring and dead.

The rapper took to his Twitter page to encourage hip-hop artistes, noting that the energy around the genre feels right though most rappers aren’t the most popular.

He went on to list rappers who have won 20222 and will keep winning, mentioning names like Ladipoe, Falz, Vector and others.

The energy around HIPHOP right now feels right.. I know most rappers are still not the most popular yet.. but right now is time for us to focus on the craft.. just keep getting better.. this year we did so well as a genre and next year we grow!!!! 🙏🏾👏🏾 — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) December 2, 2022

Aq – winning

SDC – winning

Falz – winning

M – I de try

VEC – winning

Poe – winning

Odumodu- winning

Yp – winning

BlaqBonez – winning

Dan dizzy – winning

Ajebo hustlers – winning

Ice – winning

Etc etc etc… point is that rap is on the rise! — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) December 2, 2022

They are all winning as well.. thanks for the reminder! Erigga Baddo Reminisce Oladips and all the amazing MCs who won this year.. I was referring to all of us.. I would point out to you that you used “the rest” just the same way I used etc.. why you no mention everyone? https://t.co/iqR0gffY6S — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) December 2, 2022

