M.I Abaga Celebrates 4th Anniversary of Hit Playlist and Mixtape, “Rendevouz”

The Number One rapper in Africa, M.I Abaga, is celebrating the 4th anniversary of his hit playlist and mixtape titled “Rendevouz“.

The mixtape is supported by 2 hit singles; “Your Father” and “Lekki“. It also features guest appearances by various famous artists including Cassper Nyovest, Ckay,Blaqbonez, Wande Coal, and skits by many radio personalities. It is noticeably one of M.I‘s body of works where he got to take it easy on delivering bars and have fun while making the project.

Join us in celebrating the 4th year anniversary of this amazing body of songs.

