M.I Abaga and Eniola Mafe Are Stunning for Their White Wedding

The white wedding ceremony for Jude Abaga aka M.I and his lady, Eniola Mafe is currently holding in Lagos on Saturday, September 24.

The pair who held their traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, September 22 with celebrity guests and well wishers in attendance, made a stunning couple.

Dressed in a beautiful and simple white silk mermaid floor length dress with an exaggerated train, Eniola made a stunning bride with her simple but flawless makeup and slicked back hair.

M.I wore a nude 2-piece suit with white shirt, a white bow tie and black dress shoes. See some scenes from the ceremony.

