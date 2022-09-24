Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

M.I Abaga and Eniola Mafe Are Stunning for Their White Wedding

The white wedding ceremony for Jude Abaga aka M.I and his lady, Eniola Mafe is currently holding in Lagos on Saturday, September 24.

The pair who held their traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, September 22 with celebrity guests and well wishers in attendance, made a stunning couple.

Dressed in a beautiful and simple white silk mermaid floor length dress with an exaggerated train, Eniola made a stunning bride with her simple but flawless makeup and slicked back hair.

M.I wore a nude 2-piece suit with white shirt, a white bow tie and black dress shoes. See some scenes from the ceremony.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: