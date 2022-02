Olusola Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood has welcomed his first child with his wife, Deola Smart.

The luxury Jeweller announced the birth of his daughter on his Instagram page on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Malivelihood posted a photo a phot of himself, his wife and the latest addition to their family in the hospital, on his page as he revealed that she was born on Monday.

He also took the announcement to his Instagram stories.

