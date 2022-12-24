Lupita Nyong’o Unveils Her Man as She Makes Romance IG Official

Lupita Nyong’o has finally unveiled her man to the rest of the world.

The Kenyan-Mexican and Oscar winning actress, shared a cute video of herself and beau, Selema Masekela, taking on a viral TikTok fashion challenge.

Lupita posted the clip to her Instagram on Friday, December 23, with the the caption, “We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”

Surely enough, netizens went wild over tbe revelation and tried to investigate into the beginning of the romance between the pair.

They were able to dig up old tweets of Masekela from 2016, where he tweeted that he was seated behind Lupita Nyong’o on a flight and needed help with a good opener to talk to her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...