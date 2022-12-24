Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Lupita Nyong’o Unveils Her Man as She Makes Romance IG Official

Celebrity

Lupita Nyong’o has finally unveiled her man to the rest of the world.

The Kenyan-Mexican and Oscar winning actress, shared a cute video of herself and beau, Selema Masekela, taking on a viral TikTok fashion challenge.

Lupita posted the clip to her Instagram on Friday, December 23, with the the caption, “We just click! @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid.”

Surely enough, netizens went wild over tbe revelation and tried to investigate into the beginning of the romance between the pair.

They were able to dig up old tweets of Masekela from 2016, where he tweeted that he was seated behind Lupita Nyong’o on a flight and needed help with a good opener to talk to her.

Latest

Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

0
May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Celebrity

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

0
Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.
Celebrity

AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

0
AY Makun is having an experience far from 'Detty December' and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.
Celebrity

Teni the Entertainer Celebrates 30th Birthday with Stunning Photos

0
Teniola Apata aka Teni the Entertainer rang in the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

0
May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Celebrity

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

0
Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.
Celebrity

AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

0
AY Makun is having an experience far from 'Detty December' and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.
Celebrity

Teni the Entertainer Celebrates 30th Birthday with Stunning Photos

0
Teniola Apata aka Teni the Entertainer rang in the...
News

‘Wole Soyinka not dead’ – Sowore debunks rumours

0
The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC,...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

May Yul-Edochie Responds to Husband’s Public Apology, Says She Won’t Be Compelled to Accept Polygamy

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
May Yul-Edochie has responded to her husband, Yul Edochie, following his public apology over taking a second wife.
Read more

Beyonce Reportedly Paid $24 Million to Perform at the Atlantis in Dubai

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Beyonce is reportedly set to start off 2023 with the bag secured as she is set to light Dubai up.
Read more

AY Makun Publicly Calls Out His Wife, Mabel and Singer Asake

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
AY Makun is having an experience far from 'Detty December' and has called out everyone perceived to be responsible for that or having fun at his expense.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: