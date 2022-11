Lupita Nyong’o has landed the deal to star in the spinoff of A Quiet Place.

According to Deadline, the actress is in “final negotiations” to star in the Michael Sarnoski project which has been titled Day One.

The project is based on an idea by A Quiet Place star John Krasinski, who will be returning to the director’s chair once again for the third entry in the main franchise. The new project will hit theaters in 2024.

We can’t wait!

