Lupita Nyong’o Stars in Documentary About Women Warrior of Benin Republic

Lupita Nyong’o has a new project out about the warrior women of the Benin Republic.

The actress shared that she travelled to Benin to make the documentary about these female warriors from the Dahomey Kingdom, arguably the world’s greatest female army.

Lupita Nyong’o revealed that the Women Warrior inspired the Black Panther’s Dora Milaje; an elite female army from the fictitious land of Wakanda.

She added that she was told that the last of the warriors were dead but on her visit to Benin she was pleasantly surprised to see there were still some of them.

The documentary, Warrior Woman is set to premiere on the Smithsonian Channel on March 28.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...