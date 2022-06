Lupita Nyong’o is ready for summer and all the beach days and fun ahead.

The Oscar winning actress gave fans a preview of what she will be working with this summer and we’re super envious.

Lupita shared a very cute video compilation of herself via her Instagram page where she showed off her ultra toned body in multiple bikinis for the first day of summer.

We’re loving the actress’ summer wardrobe and can’t wait to see what else she has planned for the most fun time of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...