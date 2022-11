Lupita Nyong’o is sure dedicated to her craft and has given fans a glimpse of the physical training she had to endure to nail her Black Panther character, Nakia.

The Oscar winning actress posted a video of her intense swimming lessons for a scene in the movie.

In the clip which she put up on her Instagram page, Lupita Nyong’o practised swimming underwater while carrying weights and noted that;

“Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...