Lupita Nyong’o Says She Knew She Was ‘Going to Be a Meme’ After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

During her chat with the folks at The Hollywood Reporter, Lupita Nyong’o said she wasn’t surprised that she became a meme after the Will Smith slap at the Oscars.

“Once the moment was over, I realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way all this transpired and I’m not in the shot,’” Nyong’o said in the cover story feature, published Wednesday. “I knew as soon as it was over that I was going to be a meme.”

Lupita Nyong’o has now been part of two (2) iconic Oscars moments pic.twitter.com/qdNej1vXQV — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) March 28, 2022

And when asked what she thought about the mush-exhausted topic, she replied: “I don’t want to add any more fuel to that thing, quite frankly.”

