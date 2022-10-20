Thursday, October 20, 2022
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Knew She Was ‘Going to Be a Meme’ After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

During her chat with the folks at The Hollywood Reporter, Lupita Nyong’o said she wasn’t surprised that she became a meme after the Will Smith slap at the Oscars.

“Once the moment was over, I realized, ‘Oh my God, there’s no way all this transpired and I’m not in the shot,’” Nyong’o said in the cover story feature, published Wednesday. “I knew as soon as it was over that I was going to be a meme.”

And when asked what she thought about the mush-exhausted topic, she replied: “I don’t want to add any more fuel to that thing, quite frankly.”

