Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her father’s win at Kenya polls

Lupita Nyong’o is so happy for her father, Anyang Nyong’o.

Shortly after news surfaced that Nyong’o won a second and final term as governor of Kenya’s Kisumu county in the recent Kenyan elections, the actress took to her Twitter to celebrate him.

“ABICH MORO! Congratulations to my Daddy,” she captioned the photo of her father, adding: “and THANK YOU to the people of Kisumu for their overwhelming support at the polls.”

See the heartwarming post:

ABICH MORO! Congratulations to my Daddy and THANK YOU to the people of Kisumu for their overwhelming support at the polls. @AnyangNyongo #5moro #TichTire pic.twitter.com/FEmgmGhB3j — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 10, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...