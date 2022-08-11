Thursday, August 11, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her father’s win at Kenya polls

Lupita Nyong’o is so happy for her father, Anyang Nyong’o.

Shortly after news surfaced that Nyong’o won a second and final term as governor of Kenya’s Kisumu county in the recent Kenyan elections, the actress took to her Twitter to celebrate him.

“ABICH MORO! Congratulations to my Daddy,” she captioned the photo of her father, adding: “and THANK YOU to the people of Kisumu for their overwhelming support at the polls.”

See the heartwarming post:

 

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: