Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Angela Bassett’s Oscar Nomination

Lupita Nyong’o is over the moon for her co-star, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett who snagged a nomination as best actress in a supporting role for the 2023 Oscar.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to celebrate the novel moment seeing as it’s the first time a Marvel movie will score a nomination in that category.

Sharing a photo of herself and Bassett, she wrote,

“ANGELA BASSETT!! Congratulations on your deeply deserved Oscar nomination this morning and five for #WakandaForever overall!!! We love to see it!”

