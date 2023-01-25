Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Lupita Nyong'o Celebrates Angela Bassett's Oscar Nomination

Celebrity

Lupita Nyong’o is over the moon for her co-star, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett who snagged a nomination as best actress in a supporting role for the 2023 Oscar.

The actress took to her verified Instagram account to celebrate the novel moment seeing as it’s the first time a Marvel movie will score a nomination in that category.

Sharing a photo of herself and Bassett, she wrote,

“ANGELA BASSETT!! Congratulations on your deeply deserved Oscar nomination this morning and five for #WakandaForever overall!!! We love to see it!”

Rosy Meurer Prepares Delicious Meal of Pounded Yam and Ofe Nsala to Please Her Man

0
Rosy Meurer is raising the wife material bar real high for other women out there
Celebrity

Tolani Baj Advises Men to Give Women Money

0
Tolani Baj has shared a failsafe way for men to capture the attention of women they like.
Celebrity

Baba God Picks Up Call as Adekunle Gold Shows Off Brand New Range Rover

0
Adekunle Gold is finally living in the reality of his long term prayers as he just got himself a brand new Range Rover.
Celebrity

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Welcomed Their First Child

0
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have officially become parents.

