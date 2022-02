Lupita Nyong’o did not let the day go by without celebrating the monumental movie that is the first installment of Black Panther.

The actress marked the occasion on her Instagram page with photos of some of the cast members including Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and others.

“Greetings from Wakanda! Happy 4th anniversary to #BlackPanther,” she captioned her post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...