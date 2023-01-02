Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lula sworn in with promise to rebuild Brazil

News

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in as the new president of Brazil – the third time he has held the country’s highest office.

The veteran left-wing politician, known widely as Lula, also led the country between 2003 and 2010 – and defeated Jair Bolsonaro in October’s poll.

In his first speech, Lula vowed to rebuild a country in “terrible ruins”.

He decried the policies of his predecessor, who went to the US on Friday to avoid the handover ceremony.

A sea of Lula supporters gathered in front of Congress since early in the morning – decked out in the red colour of his Workers’ Party. They travelled to see their leader sworn in – but also for a celebration.

More than 60 artists – including Samba legend Martinho da Vila – were booked to perform on two giant stages decorated in the national flag as part of a music festival dubbed “Lulapalooza”.

“Love has won over hate,” read one banner carried by a man dressed as Lula – complete with a presidential sash.

“Brazil needed this change, this transformation,” said another backer of the incoming leader as she queued for Sunday’s festivities.

Lula and incoming Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin paraded through the city on an open-top convertible before proceeding to the Congress building – where the swearing-in occurred at the start of the formal inauguration ceremony.

The men have spent the past days selecting their cabinet and appointing supporters to key state-owned businesses.

Shortly after being sworn in, Lula sought to instil a sense of hope in the people of Brazil and promised to “rebuild the nation and make a Brazil of all, for all”.

BBC

Latest

Politics

Tambuwal stoned in Sokoto

0
Hoodlums on Sunday attacked the convoy of the Sokoto...
News

NDLEA uncovers cocaine hidden in packs of sweets at Lagos Airport

0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it...
News

Hospital detains newborn over N383,500 bill

0
A private facility, Unique Health Medical Centre, Warri, Delta State,...
News

Obi spends New Year day with IDPs in Abuja [Photos]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Tambuwal stoned in Sokoto

0
Hoodlums on Sunday attacked the convoy of the Sokoto...
News

NDLEA uncovers cocaine hidden in packs of sweets at Lagos Airport

0
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it...
News

Hospital detains newborn over N383,500 bill

0
A private facility, Unique Health Medical Centre, Warri, Delta State,...
News

Obi spends New Year day with IDPs in Abuja [Photos]

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter...
Politics

Obi not wish of most Nigerians – Atiku replies Obasanjo

0
The campaign organization of the presidential candidate of the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Tambuwal stoned in Sokoto

Emmanuel Offor -
Hoodlums on Sunday attacked the convoy of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in Wamakko Local Government Area of the state. Tambuwal’s aide confirmed the...
Read more

NDLEA uncovers cocaine hidden in packs of sweets at Lagos Airport

Emmanuel Offor -
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested one Prosper Chux, a Nigerian returning from Brazil, with cocaine and cannabis hidden...
Read more

Hospital detains newborn over N383,500 bill

Emmanuel Offor -
A private facility, Unique Health Medical Centre, Warri, Delta State, has been accused of seizing a newborn over a bill of N383,500. It is understood that...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: