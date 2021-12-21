Lukaku to make sudden return to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku is tipped to leave Chelsea for a sudden return to Inter Milan sooner rather than later.

The 28-year-old has so far only scored five goals in 16 appearances in all competitions since leaving Inter Milan for Stamford Bridge in the summer as the first few months of his return have been plagued by injuries.

The big Belgian striker has lost his form scoring only one goal in his last 12 outings – with the Blues falling six points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League log.

And now sources close to the striker say he is yearning to return to Italy, where he helped Inter Milan to last season’s Serie A title with a prolific campaign in front of goal.

A year ago, Lukaku had already scored 14 goals in the league and Champions League, and he went on to end the campaign with 30 goals.

Lukaku scored 34 goals in the previous season in all competitions for Inter Milan.

His agent, Federico Pastorello, said last week that “One day we will see Lukaku back in Serie A, because he loves Italy…”

