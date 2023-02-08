Luis Enrique to sign Barcelona attacker for Chelsea

Former Barcelona head coach, Luis Enrique, will sign attacker Ferran Torres if he agrees to become Chelsea’s manager.

Enrique has emerged as one of the favourites to become Chelsea’s next manager should there be a vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fichajes, Enrique would be interested in signing Torres from Barcelona if he joins the Premier League giants.

Chelsea are currently experiencing a turbulent 2022-2023 Premier League season.

The Blues have collected 30 points from 21 matches and are currently ninth in the Premier League table.

Despite a change in management that saw Graham Potter replace Thomas Tuchel last September, there have not been any great improvements in the team’s performances.

Potter has not been able to turn around Chelsea’s form and has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

Potter’s men have picked up just two wins in their last 12 games in all competitions despite the fact that Chelsea is spending around €330 million during the recently concluded January transfer window as new co-owner Todd Boehly has been investing heavily in the squad.

However, there are growing concerns that Potter could be shown the exit door before next season should he fail to turn things around at the west London club, and one of the names that have been touted as a possible replacement is Enrique.

