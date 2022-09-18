Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested on Murder Charge

Ludacris’s manager, Chaka Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, has been arrested on a murder charge.

According to WSB-TV, the producer was arrested earlier this week in connection with a June 26 shooting in Atlanta, which is said to have taken place in a shopping center parking lot, where Obafemi and two others got into an altercation that ended in gunfire.

Speaking with the press, the police say the shooting left one 23-year-old Artez Benton dead, while Obafemi and a third individual were hospitalized with gun wounds.

BREAKING: Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu arrested on murder charge. The music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, is also charged w/ aggravated assault , possession of firearm during commission of a felony and simple battery, according to jail records. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/4mPLIsI5Pz — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) September 18, 2022

Ahmed easily surrendered to the police on September 13, and was later released on bond. He was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

Sources previously told TMZ the shooting after down Obafemi, his associate, and a friend were leaving an event in Buckhead, and in the parking lot, someone allegedly bumped Obafemi on the chest, leading to the fight and the shooting.

Obafemi reportedly drew his gun and fired back in self-defense.

