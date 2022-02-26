Lucy Edet Says She’s Opting for Single Motherhood

Lucy Edet has revealed that for those holding their breaths to see her take that long walk down the aisle, it might not happen.

The Big Brother Naija alum has stated that she is no longer excited about marriage in a new interview with Saturday Beats.

“I am turning 32 in April. I have been very stubborn about it (marriage) and my mother has come to accept that marriage may not be for me. Perhaps, I will just have a child. She (mother) told me two days ago that I should just produce a child and I laughed.

“Pressure for marriage isn’t for me because I am more concerned about connecting and living happily with the right person. Until I am able to build my life around that person, I don’t think I want to settle down.

“If I feel pressured to get married, I could have done that since I used to be crazy about marriage; but not anymore.”

Lucy, who has often been accused of reducing her age, and just a few days ago, she addressed this via her Instagram. She Futher said,

“People should leave me alone because it is my age and my choice. I feel it is society that has caused that because many people reduce their ages just to get jobs or to be accepted in the society. But, that has never made sense to me. I have always stuck with my real age.

“I don’t see why someone’s thoughts about me should bother me. As long as you are speaking the truth, I won’t be angry about it. However, I have issues with people making up stories. I have heard so many things about me that shocked me.”

The budding restauranteur is also looking to expand her grill business.

“I still run my grill business from home. Also, I have done a grill show which is yet to be aired. One the show, I grill for celebrities who give their honest opinion about it, and we have other conversations. I have done two movies so far and I am hoping to open a physical space for my business soon.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...