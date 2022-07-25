Monday, July 25, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Lucy Edet Says Dating as a Celebrity is Scary Sh*t

Lucy Edet has revealed that she is paying a huge price for fame especially as it concerns romantic relationships.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate indulged fans in a question and answer session, where she quelled some of their curiosity.

One fan had asked when Lucy would post her man on social media and she had replied, “Sometime never dear.” Another had questioned the chef on how she handles everyone being in her business and she had replied,

“The price of fame. The most annoying of it being that dating someone is harder! You don’t know who is just coming to get famous or drag you down! Scary shit!”

