Lucy Edet Predicts Career Projection for Praise Nelson After He Shared Desire to Join Nollywood

Praise Nelson is looking to add Nollywood to his list of industries in the year 2022.

The BBNaija ex-housemate shared his desire to book movie roles and have a career in the make-belief industry but doesn’t want to be typecast as a lover boy.

Fellow ex-housemate, Lucy Edet however does not sure his enthusiasm regarding the kind of roles he is looking to get and has predicted the latter’s career projection.

The restauranteur tweeted that Praise has endless possibilities before him to be cast as a man “knacking people’s wives”, drawing reference to his escapades with fellow Lockdown housemate and married woman, Ka3na Jones, during their Big Naija season.

