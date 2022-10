On this day, 18 October 2007, reggae superstar Lucky Dube was shot dead by car thieves while dropping his teenage son and daughter off in a Johannesburg suburb.

Police said Dube’s son and daughter were already out of the car when three shots got fired through the car window to snuff the life out of the iconic singer.

Witnesses said the wounded singer tried to drive away but lost control of his car and hit a tree.

In honor of his greatness, enjoy some of his greatest hits here.

